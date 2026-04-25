Panthers facing uncomfortable question as Jermod McCoy slide reaches tipping point

The Carolina Panthers have been known to take a risk or two during the draft under general manager Dan Morgan. He's got real conviction in everything he does, as evidenced by his decision to move up in the second round for defensive lineman Lee Hunter.

Expect this trend to continue on Day 3. And there is an alarming development worth monitoring closely.

Jermod McCoy is an exceptional prospect. One could make a strong case for him being the best cornerback in this class at the peak of his powers. His production at Tennessee during the 2024 campaign was exemplary. Based on that, he was more than worthy of a top 10-15 selection in this group.

Carolina Panthers need to weigh acceptable risk with Jermod McCoy slide

However, there is one massive red flag. This centers on his medical evaluations, which are causing an alarming slide down the order. McCoy is now available on Day 3, which nobody predicted.

McCoy missed the entire 2025 campaign with a knee injury. His pre-draft process was hindered as well, though there were some encouraging signs to emerge from an individual workout in front of NFL personnel shortly before the selection process began.

That wasn't enough to quash the doubts. The medical checks are not especially promising. There are also reports that McCoy needs another surgery, which is less than ideal. Some teams clearly have him crossed off their board as a result, so his fate remains completely uncertain right now.

One couldn't rule out McCoy going undrafted; that's how serious his predicament is. But for the Panthers, it's about weighing the risk versus reward if he continues to get overlooked.

Morgan values draft picks highly. But in all honesty, how many fourth, fifth, or sixth-round picks become impact players? McCoy is a major risk, but if he finally gets some good fortune on the health front, this will be the steal of the century.

That scenario is no guarantee whatsoever.

McCoy may be an elite performer, but the best ability is availability in the NFL. And if he needs another surgery, it's no wonder that teams were reluctant about handing him a multi-year agreement with decent guarantees over the opening stages of the draft.

Still, the lower you go, the less you pay. And if McCoy drops enough for this to become a suitable gamble for the Panthers, Morgan will not hesitate if he believes it can eventually help take the franchise forward.

It's an extremely unfortunate situation. And McCoy is finding out what the NFL is really like as a business before he even gets into the league.