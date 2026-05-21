Panthers fans know exactly where Matt Rhule’s latest lifeline could lead

Soon after Matt Rhule's disastrous run as Carolina Panthers head coach concluded, he talked his way into another opportunity at the college level. Unsurprisingly, things haven't gone according to plan there either.

But it seems as if Rhule might get the chance for a seven-year project after all.

The Panthers' problems throughout David Tepper's ownership began with the hiring of Rhule. He gave him all the power to make decisions, and he was incapable of doing so. Firing him came way too late, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers were banking on his program building at the college level to turn them around.

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule gets vote of confidence despite slow rebuild

Rhule has been there for three seasons. He's got a 19-19 record, with no playoff appearances and no landmark victories over high-profile opponents. But somehow, the coach managed to parlay speculation around the Penn State opening into a new deal.

Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen told ESPN's Heather Dinich that rebuilding the program into a contender is taking longer than expected, but Rhule will have time to put it right. He also thought everything was now in place for improvements, so the time to take the next hurdle is now.

"One of the things Nebraska has done that's harmed itself has been quick to react when things didn't happen soon enough instead of giving someone a chance who is by definition a program builder the chance to actually build a program. It's hard. Especially when Matt [Rhule] walked into a program that hadn't been to a bowl game in 10 years. By definition, that's one of the bottom end of the Power 4 programs he walked into. I think he's done a great job getting us from A to B. The next hurdle is C."

The Cornhuskers still have faith in Rhule. Nebraska fans started to turn last season, but they'll have to adopt a new sense of patience. And even though the inconsistencies have been glaring under the spotlight, Dannen is willing to give his head coach the benefit of the doubt.

Besides, firing Rhule now would cost even more after his new contract. This is also the last year he will be paid by the Panthers.

Unbelievable, when you think about it.

Fans and media personalities may be asking questions about Rhule, but the powers within the program still have faith. They've received significant donor support to put the pieces in place. That's only raised expectations further, so if the same complications continue, this is only going to end one way.

The Panthers know all about that. Everyone could see Rhule wasn't cut out for the head coaching job. Tepper was the last one, but he got there in the end. And only now is the tide starting to turn for the better in Carolina.

Rhule has yet another vote of confidence. But if Nebraska doesn't start well during the 2026 college season, that may not be the case for much longer.