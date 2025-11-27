Panthers finally get back the player fans didn't realize they needed this much

With the Carolina Panthers playing meaningful games after Thanksgiving for the first time in years, the last thing head coach Dave Canales needed was so many injury problems blighting his roster. This bears more significance on defense, which isn't ideal with the Los Angeles Rams next up in Week 13.

Dan Morgan has been scrambling to find answers to some growing problems. Veteran cornerback Robert Rochell was acquired, and the Panthers even brought in Isaiah Simmons onto the practice squad, who was a draft darling for some fans in 2020 before Carolina rightfully went with defensive lineman Derrick Brown instead.

The Panthers are depleted and could be without Jaycee Horn and Claudin Cherelus, both in the concussion protocol. Things are not looking especially promising for either on a short week. Still, Canales offered a more encouraging outlook on one player who's quietly become a core cog in Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme.

Carolina Panthers should get Trevin Wallace back from injury in Week 13

There was an enormous sense of relief among Carolina's fan base when linebacker Trevin Wallace returned to the practice field on Wednesday. He was listed as a full participant after recovering from a shoulder problem. If there are no setbacks in the coming days, Canales plans to get him involved in a daunting challenge against the Rams and NFL MVP favorite Matthew Stafford.

"We should, yes; he was out there today, participating." Dava Canales via Panthers.com

This is going to help enormously, especially with Christian Rozeboom out. Wallace came to life this season when given the green dot on defense. He took complete charge, communicating effectively and providing the spark sorely lacking previously.

The No. 72 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft already has career highs in sacks, pass breakups, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits. He's also going to obliterate his 64 tackles as a rookie with five games left, so the once-criticized pick is starting to flourish at the best possible time.

Wallace isn't going to solve every problem, but the Panthers are a better team when he's on the field. And this game is an all-hands-on-deck situation versus one of the Super Bowl challengers looking to tighten their grip on the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Who plays alongside Wallace at the defensive second level remains to be seen. Regardless, the second-year pro will be under enormous pressure to hit the ground running in the face of stern opposition.

It'll be a challenge, but Wallace has already overcome plenty of adversity to reach this point. He's capable of doing the same again.