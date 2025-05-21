Panthers game-by-game predictions as Bryce Young leads redemption mission

Carolina Panthers vs. Rams — Week 13

Date: Sunday, November 30

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams were unfortunate not to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. Had the weather been a little more favorable, things might have been different. Despite the disappointment, head coach Sean McVay has the blend of youth and experience needed for another big postseason push in 2025.

Make no mistake, the Carolina Panthers must be firing on all cylinders to stand any chance of winning this one. The Rams' defensive front is exceptional. Their secondary is sound, and their offense is dynamic with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm.

Prediction: Loss (6-7)

Controlling the clock is crucial. Otherwise, it's hard to envisage a scenario where the Panthers emerge triumphantly after a grueling campaign heading into their long-awaited bye week.

Carolina Panthers at Saints — Week 15

Date: Sunday, December 14

Time: 4.25 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Caesars Superdome

The Panthers have a familiar foe coming off their bye week. They'll be fresh, refocused, and ready to finish strongly down the stretch. They'll also fancy their chances of piling more misery on the New Orleans Saints.

Just what the Saints' record will be at this juncture is anyone's guess. Not many are expecting them to make waves. Some have even suggested they are primed for a run at one of the top quarterbacks entering the league in 2026 despite spending a second-round selection on Tyler Shough.

Prediction: Win (7-7)

No division game should be taken lightly. But the well-rested Panthers have a magnificent opportunity to sweep the Saints if these results become reality.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers — Week 16

Date: Sunday, December 21

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers have to wait a long time before locking horns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season. Dave Canales' squad wants to dethrone the NFC South kingpins from their perch. It won't be easy, but they have more than enough to be competitive.

That hasn't always been the case over recent years regarding this rivalry. But if the Panthers can lay one blow on the Buccaneers this season, it'll be a sign that the tide might be turning.

Prediction: Win (8-7)

The best chance Canales has of getting bragging rights over his old employers will be on home soil. They'll need everything to go their way, but it's not impossible by any stretch of the imagination.

Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks — Week 17

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Channel: TBD

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The reunion with Sam Darnold also happens to be Carolina's regular-season home finale. Not many thought he'd be coming back as a $100 million quarterback after his trade to the Panthers fell flat. But he'll have all the motivation needed to make his old club pay for their lack of conviction.

Darnold joined the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after a standout campaign with the Minnesota Vikings. It was the perfect environment to flourish. Whether the former USC star can keep it up with a less stellar supporting cast is the big conundrum nobody knows the answer to right now.

Prediction: Win (9-7)

The Panthers know full well what happens to Darnold when he becomes flustered. If Evero can conjure up ways to make this happen, that might be enough to send the fan base home with some extra festive cheer.

Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers — Week 18

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Channel: TBD

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

If the Panthers go into their final regular-season at the Buccaneers with a 9-7 record, there could be a lot on the line. Perhaps Dave Canales will be in touching distance of a wild-card berth. Carolina could also be in the NFC South championship picture depending on results elsewhere.

This would come with a different set of pressures. The Panthers aren't used to playing meaningful games in December. It would be a refreshing change of pace, but the Buccaneers have far more experience in high-stakes situations.

Prediction: Loss (9-8)

A final day defeat wouldn't take the gloss off a fantastic season if the Panthers finished 9-8. This would be the first winning record under David Tepper's ownership, which represents arguably the best-case scenario for all involved.

