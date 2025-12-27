Panthers have a Week 17 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

The 2025 Carolina Panthers control their destiny to secure an NFC South championship with two games remaining. This is uncharted territory for the franchise compared to what we've seen for much of the past decade.

With new waters come different expectations. Carolina has been the hunted for what feels like an eternity, though the tables have turned and they're now the hunters. This is the time to prove their pleasantly surprising campaign isn't a fluke, and head coach Dave Canales is assuredly in the lab.

Canales must add some new wrinkles to the Panthers' game plan. Between looking to put the finishing touches on their first division title since 2015 and snapping an eight-year playoff drought, there's too much at stake. Fortunately for him and Carolina, rookie outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen gives them an interesting under-the-radar lever to pull.

Panthers rookie OLB Princely Umanmielen could quietly emerge as a key piece for Carolina's playoff push

Umanmielen has flashed the combination of size, athleticism and pass-rushing abilities that made him an appealing third-round pick this past offseason, albeit in a rotational role. He seems ready to take a step forward and make an impact for the Panthers down the stretch, perhaps as soon as Week 17.

Carolina is slated to host the conference's No. 1 seed, the Seattle Seahawks, who will notably be without starting left tackle Charles Cross. He's among the NFL's better edge protectors, specifically as a pass blocker. His absence should make life much easier for Umanmielen and Co. in a pivotal clash with massive playoff ramifications.

Josh Jones filled in admirably for Cross in Seattle's thrilling and improbable 38-37 overtime comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams, which can't be overlooked. Nevertheless, Umanmielen has the tools and raw talent to make a backup pay if given a chance.

Considering the Panthers are 25th in ESPN's pass rush win rate through Week 16, unleashing Umanmielen would be worthwhile. He earned All-SEC Second- and First-Team in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with two renowned college football programs: Florida and Ole Miss. His tantalizing upside and knack for disrupting opposing backfields may come into play against a Cross-less Seahawks squad.

Seahawks standout quarterback Sam Darnold is elite when operating from a clean pocket, ranking eighth in passer rating ($) in said situations. However, his 49.6 completion percentage under pressure is tied for 20th out of 43 signal-callers with at least 50 dropbacks this season.