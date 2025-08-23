Panthers insider says quiet part out loud about Adam Thielen trade buzz

Adam Thielen is an outstanding professional. The Carolina Panthers are highly dependent on his influence both on and off the field. That doesn't mean he'll be on the squad when Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars arrives.

Thielen has been the subject of intense trade speculation in recent days. The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly in discussions with the Panthers over a potential homecoming via trade. A Day 3 pick is the asking price, although the exact round hasn't been disclosed.

Depending on what fans believe, this deal is close or won't happen. It's the conflicting reports typically associated with this time of year, but one Panthers insider highlighted the exact reason why general manager Dan Morgan won't be giving Thielen away for nothing.

Carolina Panthers should think twice about trading Adam Thielen

Joe Person from The Athletic believes trading Thielen would pile additional pressure on Carolina's less experienced wideouts. He also highlighted the enormous pressure on quarterback Bryce Young in 2025 as another reason why Morgan could be a reluctant seller when push comes to shove.

"If the Panthers trade Adam Thielen, their top 3 WRs will be a rookie and two second-year guys. All talented, but that's a lot to put on them. Not to mention CAR is trying to build on Bryce Young's strong finish in '24. Dan Morgan shouldn't just hand Thielen back to Minn." Joe Person

These points are extremely valid.

Young and Thielen have developed an exceptional connection over the last two seasons. Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker boast promise as a trio, but they are all unproven in the NFL until further notice. Hunter Renfrow and David Moore could provide the veteran presence if Thielen is removed from the equation. However, this cannot be seen as anything other than a downgrade.

Thielen would probably welcome a return to the Vikings. He spent the best years of his professional career with the team after emerging from undrafted obscurity to become a two-time Pro Bowler. They are ready to win right now, and he also worked out with quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the offseason.

That won't be easy to replace. The young players have promise, but could just as easily not meet expectations. Removing Young's most trusted security blanket also represents a gamble, so the Panthers have plenty of leverage in negotiations with Minnesota.

Something might happen. It might not. But either way, Thielen figures to be a key contributor in 2025 before potentially riding off into the sunset.

Just what team he'll be playing on is the big question.

