Panthers-Jaguars weather delay Sept. 7: weather updates, start time, more details

The Carolina Panthers entered a pivotal 2025 season, looking to see if Bryce Young is truly the answer and if they could make it back to the playoffs. Their first opponent was theJacksonville Jaguars on the road to start the season.

In the first half, the Panthers were unable to reach the end zone. They will have to wait a bit for their next chance to do so, due in part to the weather in Jacksonville.

The Panthers-Jaguars game was officially suspended due to inclement weather in Jacksonville. Fans in open areas at EverBank Stadium were implored to shelter inside the stadium during the delay.

Weather delay here in Jacksonville — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 7, 2025

According to Jamal St. Cyr of News4JAX, the weather delay is expected to end around 2:40 p.m. ET, which includes a 15-minute warm-up.

Right now Looking at 2:40 plus a 15 min warm up. https://t.co/j2VgT0LnRU — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 7, 2025

EverBank Stadium's official social media account announced at 2:53 p.m. ET that guests were allowed to return to their seats, while revealing that the game "will resume shortly."

WEATHER ALL CLEAR ☀️ All guests are welcome to return. The game will resume shortly. pic.twitter.com/oE5QGmVUQC — EverBank Stadium (@EverBankStadium) September 7, 2025

According to Accuweather, there is a 44-percent chance of thunderstorms for the 3:00 p.m. ET hour. But by 4:00 p.m. ET, the thunderstorms should clear out, making way for partly sunny skies.

Before the delay, the game was tied at three points apiece. Young threw a short pass to wide receiver Xavier Legette, but it was intercepted by Foyesade Oluokun. Nine plays later, the Jaguars took a 10-3 lead on a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to tight end Hunter Long.

We'll see if the Panthers can bounce back after the delay and finally reach the end zone before halftime.