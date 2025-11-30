Panthers just embarrassed Matthew Stafford in the most satisfying way

Attempting to contain the high-octane Los Angeles Rams offense proved difficult for the Carolina Panthers. Matthew Stafford is a leading candidate for NFL MVP, and with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn missing from the contest, fans were expecting a rough afternoon.

That was not an opinion shared by the defense. Ejiro Evero's unit has made significant strides in 2025. They continued this positivity right out of the gate in Week 13, breaking Stafford's record-breaking run along the way.

Stafford had thrown 27 touchdowns without an interception heading into the clash. He made it 28 on the game's opening drive, finding All-Pro wideout Davante Adams for a short completion. However, the Panthers were not going to be denied during the opening exchanges.

Matthew Stafford was made to look foolish by the Carolina Panthers early

The signal-caller got down into the red zone again, but a pass came off the head of defensive lineman Derrick Brown and into the hands of veteran safety Nick Scott to break the streak. Things got even better after that, with Stafford throwing a shaky pass that cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. brought back for a pick-six.

2 for 6



Mike Jackson x #ProBowlVote



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/F3010HyoU3 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 30, 2025

Of course, these setbacks were not going to stop Stafford from taking swings. He responded positively on the very next drive, driving the Rams downfield effortlessly before finding Adams for his second score of the game to tie things up.

These crucial takeaways are becoming a trend for the Panthers. They have five in their last two games. Considering Horn, Tre'von Moehrig, and undrafted rookie Corey Thornton are all missing, this cannot be seen as anything other than legitimate growth.

Nobody would be classed as being at the tail-end of their career either. This is a young group, either on the way up or firmly in their prime. They should only improve with more time to develop cohesion, and hopefully Evero doesn't get any head-coaching interest to lead the charge again.

And just when it seemed otherwise, it looks like Stafford is human after all.