Panthers just got a massive win months before season opener

The Carolina Panthers are months away from their 2025 regular-season opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, they've already secured their first massive win.

All eyes were on Carolina's practice field in Charlotte for the first day of Phase Three organized team activities. This is typically the time when preparations for the upcoming campaign gather pace. There was a lot at stake for some, but something else caught the eye that has huge ramifications attached.

Stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown was back at practice for the first time in front of the media since suffering a season-ending knee injury during Carolina's opening contest of 2024. This was a devastating blow to an already talent-depleted defense, one that coordinator Ejiro Evero couldn't recover from as his unit made history for all the wrong reasons.

Derrick Brown's return represents massive boost for Carolina Panthers

It's been a long, hard road back for Brown. But seeing him walk onto the practice field with his helmet was a breath of fresh air for fans. He did some sideline work and position drills, but the former first-round pick out of Auburn wasn't involved in the team portion according to those in attendance.

This was a wise choice. It was a rainy day, and the Panthers were taking things step by step, avoiding any unnecessary complications regarding Brown's recovery. The end goal is to have him out on the field ready to cause havoc when competitive action arrives. That's going to make a substantial difference, especially if the new additions to the defensive trenches also hit the ground running.

Brown's presence on the field no doubt gave everyone a huge lift. He's a team talisman — a legitimate franchise cornerstone with Pro Bowl-caliber credentials and a record-breaking résumé. He's the sort of player that can spearhead Carolina's renaissance in 2025. Getting back to practice is a small step in the right direction, but a positive one nonetheless.

Keeping a close eye on Brown's developments as the summer progresses will be key. The Panthers cannot afford any hiccups with arguably their best defensive player. After all, one only has to look at their complete capitulation without him to see what complications could arise.

