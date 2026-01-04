Panthers just got royally screwed out of NFC South championship triumph

The Carolina Panthers needed everything to go their way during their crunch NFC South title showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. Unfortunately for head coach Dave Canales' squad, they were left to count the cost of some egregious officiating that can best be described as pure incompetence.

This was a worry before the contest. A few social media posts highlighted Brad Allen and his crew's favoritism for favored teams. Probably a coincidence, obviously, but he did nothing to diminish this speculation with several botched calls that went against the Panthers.

This began with a backward pass to running back Rico Dowdle that was blown dead after a drop. He picked it up with daylight in front of him, but the whistle prevented him from making a significant gain. That set the tone for what was to come.

Carolina Panthers undone by several botched calls in critical Week 18 defeat

The refs also missed a clear facemask on tight end Tommy Tremble, which caused his helmet to fly off, yet there was no call. This was swiftly followed by an inexplicable offensive pass interference flag on rookie first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan that negated a massive play.

McMillan was getting off the press coverage. That's it, but the officials deemed his strength as crossing the line. They were wrong.

If that wasn't bad enough, safety Nick Scott fell victim to an unbelievable defensive pass interference when Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton did nothing more than trip over his own feet — a staggering sequence of officiating malpractice that is nothing short of infuriating.

With all the countless billions of dollars floating around the NFL, the fact that not all officials are full-time professionals is mind-blowing. The standard seems to be getting worse each year. The league will probably issue its weekly apology for bad calls, but these inept decisions carry massive consequences.

They crippled any momentum the Panthers were attempting to generate. The McMillan call was a back-breaker. And considering the razor-thin margins attached to this game with the playoffs potentially on the line, it's unacceptable.

Obviously, the overall game isn't decided by a few abysmal calls from a crew that had no business officiating a game of this significance. Still, it sure didn't help the Panthers' chances of clinching their playoff berth.

Something has to be done. There are countless examples around the league this season of disastrous calls that proved costly for those on the receiving end. And if the Atlanta Falcons don't beat the New Orleans Saints, this will hurt Carolina to incomprehensible levels.