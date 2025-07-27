Panthers may have found their Josey Jewell replacement without even trying

The Carolina Panthers were dealt a crushing blow when veteran linebacker Josey Jewell was released after displaying concussion symptoms seven months after sustaining the injury against the Arizona Cardinals. Dan Morgan hasn't added another second-level presence as yet, which indicates a level of comfort with the options already around.

It's a next man up mentality. And one NFL analyst believes that an unheralded rookie stands to benefit more than most in his quest to make the 53-man roster.

The Panthers are giving Bam Martin-Scott a chance to stake a claim this offseason. Although the former South Carolina standout didn't do enough to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, those in power believe some untapped potential remains. And considering Morgan was a formidable linebacker in his playing days, fans should trust his judgment.

Josey Jewell's release widens Bam Martin-Scott's window of opportunity with the Carolina Panthers

Brent Sobleski from The Bleacher Report agrees, naming Martin-Scott as the Panthers' undrafted free agent most likely to make it. The analyst cited Carolina's perceived weakness in this position group and his reported admirers within the building as reasons behind his optimism.

"An upward trajectory is what every NFL team is looking for when it comes to a young player entering the professional ranks. Carolina Panthers linebacker Bam Martin-Scott fits the bill. He is an aggressive defender with a quick trigger, and he's going to deliver a blow upon contact. Those traits can also take him out of position. Still, he has "admirers" among the Panthers' coaching staff, according to Darin Gantt of the team's official site. The Panthers aren't particularly deep or good at linebacker, which opens a pathway for anyone to secure a spot." Brent Sobleski

Martin-Scott has his window open right now. Jewell's departure widens it, but capitalizing on this decent-looking situation is a different test entirely.

The Panthers would be wise to give Martin-Scott all he can handle during joint practices and the preseason. That will provide head coach Dave Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with a broader indication of what he might be capable of during the regular season. Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace are the projected starting tandem, but the first-year pro is a lively outsider to beat out the likes of Claudin Cherelus and Jacoby Windmon for the No. 3 spot.

It would be surprising if Morgan didn't acquire another experienced figure before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Until then, Martin-Scott will aim to convince the coaching staff that he's worth keeping around.

And don't count him out.

