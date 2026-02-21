Panthers owe this underrated franchise legend a Hall of Honor spot

When fans debate the greatest players in Carolina Panthers history, the same names dominate the conversation. Julius Peppers. Luke Kuechly. Steve Smith Sr. Cam Newton.

All deserving. All franchise icons. But there’s also a compelling case that the most underrated Panther of all time is Ryan Kalil.

Kalil was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowl selection, with 152 starts in 155 career games. The prolific center spent 12 seasons in Carolina and was a prominent figure in their run to the Super Bowl in 2025.

For over a decade, he was one of the two or three best centers in football.

Ryan Kalil deserves consideration for Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor

When Carolina selected him in the second round — No. 59 overall — of the 2007 NFL Draft out of USC, Kalil immediately stabilized the Panthers' interior offensive line. By 2008, he was the full-time starter. By 2009, he was a Pro Bowler. By 2011, he was the highest-paid center in NFL history after signing a six-year, $49 million contract extension.

That’s not the career of a very good player. That’s the career of a franchise pillar. Let’s be honest: the main reason he isn’t a well-known name is position bias.

Centers don’t trend. They don’t sell jerseys at quarterback levels. They don’t headline highlight reels. They don’t generate NFL MVP chatter. They touch the ball every play, and almost no one talks about them.

But football insiders understood Kalil’s impact. He was athletic enough to reach the second level in the run game, powerful enough to anchor against massive nose tackles, and smart enough to essentially quarterback the offensive line.

He was also a six-time team captain, a number surpassed in franchise history only by Newton and Kuechly.

Since retiring, Kalil has built an impressive second act.

He co-founded Mortal Media with former NBA star Blake Griffin, producing projects including Apple TV’s 'Hello Tomorrow!'. He’s co-written books, developed graphic novels, and helped launch a podcast network alongside Vince Vaughn and Greg Olsen. He’s also invested in Angel City FC.

But even with a dynamic post-football career, his on-field legacy deserves louder celebration. The Panthers have a Hall of Honor meant for the franchise’s most impactful players.

Beyond the obvious future inductees like Newton and Kuechly, Kalil arguably has the strongest résumé of any eligible team legend not already enshrined. While the bigger names will probably take priority, the ex-franchise cornerstone in Carolina also deserves to be recognized.

And sooner rather than later.