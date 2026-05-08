Panthers may have perfect trade opening after Bears contract mess

There's a legitimate case to be made that the Carolina Panthers boasted the NFL's worst tight end room in 2025. They questionably haven't brought in any meaningful reinforcements this offseason, though an opportunity to acquire Chicago Bears veteran Cole Kmet could present itself soon.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox listed Kmet as one of the seven "most likely post-June 1 trade candidates." Moreover, Carolina was mentioned as one of two "potential suitors," along with the Kansas City Chiefs, and understandably so.

Carolina Panthers named as possible landing spot for Bears TE Cole Kmet

It's easy to see why Carolina stands out as a possible destination for Kmet. The logic behind the Bears moving on from him in due course is also sound. Nothing is imminent, but the two sides are compatible, as Knox highlighted.

"While there's a role for Kmet in [Bears head coach] Ben Johnson's offense, it isn't likely to be a large one in 2026," Knox wrote. ... "Kmet should heavily interest teams in need of a quality pass-catching tight end. He has filled the TE1 role for the Bears in the past and has topped 500 receiving yards in three of his six seasons."

Rising second-year pro Colston Loveland has firmly entrenched himself as Chicago's starter of the present and future after bursting onto the scene as a rookie. They've since spent a third-round pick on Sam Roush from Stanford. Put two and two together, and Kmet's suddenly competing against two talented young players with serious draft pedigree, which is where the Panthers come in.

Without question, Kmet would moonwalk to the top of the depth chart the moment he lands in Carolina. The Notre Dame product immediately becomes the club's most proven and accomplished option of the bunch (that doesn't necessarily say much, though). His receiving skills, plus ability and willingness to block, can do wonders for a squad that leaned on 12- and 13-personnel packages last season.

Carolina took a committee approach to the position with the holdover trio of Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans this past campaign. Perhaps the front office is expecting one of them to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Be that as it may, none of them has proven capable of being a true No. 1 guy, unlike Kmet.

Kmet caught 30 of 48 targets for 347 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Bears (excluding playoffs) in 2025. He turned 27 in March and is signed through 2027.