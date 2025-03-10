Panthers sign Patrick Jones: Full details and grade

Monday, the NFL free agency frenzy took off in a hurry as the league's legal tampering period began.

The Carolina Panthers began the day with a record-setting contract extension for cornerback Jaycee Horn, which sent shockwaves throughout the league prior to some additional waves which began at noon ET.

Carolina added a premier piece to their defense in safety Tre'von Moehrig, who will come in as a force against the run but is also a Swiss Army Knif type. Alongside Moehrig, the Panthers added another defensive stud, but this one was more under-the-radar.

The Panthers agreed to terms with free agent pass rusher Patrick Jones in a sneaky-good move

Carolina is signing former MInnesota Vikings pass rusher Patrick Jones to a modest 2-year deal worth $20 million.

Now, for some folks who wonder exactly who this guy is, let's dive in just a bit.

In Brian Flores' defense last year, Jones played less than 50 percent of snaps but wound up with a career-high 7.0 sacks.

Here is the catch, though: Jones' best attribute doesn't even come against the quarterback. In fact, he's a modest pass rusher at best; somewhat inconsistent.

What he really excels at, however, is playing the run. Last year, Jones earned an impressive Pro Football Focus grade of 69.4. He ended the year with being credited for 24 defensive stops, which also happens to be the same number of quarterback pressures tallied.

In a post-Brian Burns world, the Panthers continue to try and add more defensive talent, and Jones certainly qualifies. Overall, the contract is a very reasonable one. Considering Carolina is likely to get some pass rush production out of him, and the fact that he is so good against the run, paying an annual average of just $10 million seems like a no-brainer.

All things considered, I'll give this move a very strong 'B.' You cannot go wrong signing an above-average defensive player at a reasonable cost.