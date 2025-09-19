Panthers signing faces sink or swim Week 3 test and fans are watching closely

Carolina Panthers fans weren't holding out much hope for the team's linebacking corps this season. Dan Morgan didn't do enough to strengthen the unit, and his decision to stand pat after Josey Jewell's release already looks like a grave error in judgment.

The defensive second level used to be a prolific area of the field for Carolina. Those days are long gone, and another test of their credentials awaits this weekend when the Atlanta Falcons come to Charlotte for the Panthers' home opener.

And for one recently acquired veteran, it's a sink-or-swim test that he must pass with flying colors.

Not many thought Christian Rozeboom would be the starter when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers this offseason. Jewell's health problems and eventual release changed everything, instantly propelling him from a reserve to being the green dot on defense.

Carolina Panthers need a prolific performance from Christian Rozeboom in Week 3

Rozeboom was confident he could handle these responsibilities and perform well. That hasn't been evident over the first two games. And with second-year linebacker Trevin Wallace also struggling to adjust, it's exposed this duo for the weak link fans feared before the season began.

The Panthers claimed Maema Njongmeta from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad this week, which provides an added sense of urgency. But someone who cannot stake a claim on one of the league's worst defenses doesn't exactly inspire much confidence.

Either way, the veteran needs to raise his performance. This bears more significance when the Falcons have Bijan Robinson as their focal point on offense. The running back has no trouble exploiting the smallest seams for significant gains. He's also adept at making people miss, which is something Rozeboom has struggled with since joining the Panthers.

The former South Dakota State prospect tends to overcommit a lot. Rozeboom needs to enhance his gap discipline and be more controlled when tackling opportunities arrive. Anything less will make things extremely difficult for the Panthers in their attempts to contain Robinson.

Rozeboom is also finding it difficult with coverage. He lacks the athleticism to cover tight ends or even running backs. Atlanta could target him as a potential liability with players like Kyle Pitts, Robinson, or Darnell Mooney (if healthy). Ejiro Evero needs to make the required adjustments to make sure the Sioux Center High School graduate isn't exposed in this discipline. Otherwise, he'll have another big problem on his hands.

If there was ever a time for Rozeboom to break out, it's now. And fans will be watching his progress closely.

