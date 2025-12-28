Panthers suddenly granted new life to floundering draft bust

The Carolina Panthers had to make some slight roster tweaks heading into their crunch Week 17 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. And it quietly represented the most significant vote of confidence yet for one player whose future looked increasingly bleak.

Carolina won't have second-year linebacker Trevin Wallace available the rest of the way. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that the 2024 third-round pick underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, leaving Claudin Cherelus and Christian Rozeboom tasked with starting duties as the Panthers look to clinch the NFC South for the first time in a decade.

That meant some additional depth was needed at the defensive second level. Instead of looking for outside alternatives, the Panthers signed Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad to the active roster.

Isaiah Simmons got a supreme vote of confidence from the Carolina Panthers

Simmons was the darling of many Panthers fans before the 2020 NFL Draft. They were clamoring for Carolina to take the versatile weapon with the No. 7 pick. Marty Hurney thought differently, going with defensive lineman Derrick Brown instead. That was the correct call.

Brown has gone on to become one of the league's best interior forces. Simmons struggled to catch on with the Arizona Cardinals and bounced around the league since. He was sitting on the proverbial scrapheap before the Panthers came calling, and his performances when tasked with special-teams duties in recent weeks leave reasons for encouragement.

Now, he could end up getting involved in the defensive rotation. Simmons has the versatility to play linebacker or even line up as a box safety when the situation dictates. Even though on-field production has never matched his athletic attributes, the Panthers are providing the environment to rebuild his career after his aspirations were fading dramatically.

Simmons now has a two-game audition to carve out a role for himself in Carolina beyond the campaign. It might be longer if the Panthers manage to secure their playoff spot. And if the former Clemson standout can contribute in some capacity — be it on special teams or the defensive lineup — that's only going to enhance his claims.

General manager Dan Morgan will be keeping a close eye on Simmons' progress. The physical upside was never in question, but something has been missing during his NFL journey so far. If the Panthers can finally ignite the spark within, this is one less problem that the front-office leader must solve during his third recruitment period at the helm.

Time will tell, but the Panthers are eager to see a little more. It's on Simmons to seize the moment.