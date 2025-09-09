Panthers' Xavier Legette already falling behind as 2024 draft peers shine

There were a lot of things that went wrong for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, but one thing stood out like a sore thumb. That being the play of wide receiver Xavier Legette.

Legette was taken in the first round in 2024 by the Panthers to be a big-bodied possession receiver that the team has desperately needed. To put it mildly, this did not happen.

The South Carolina product consistently underperformed as a rookie. He was outplayed by undrafted free agent Jalen Coker and the aging Adam Thielen. Legette flashed promise, but there was significant hard work ahead.

Carolina Panthers need more from Xavier Legette after another subpar Week 1 showing

There was some hope for a sophomore resurgence for the young wideout. That can be the case, especially for receivers and tight ends after the initial shock of coming to the NFL. However, these hopes were unceremoniously dashed in a dismal performance that left much to be desired.

From a statistical perspective, an ugly picture presents itself with only 10 yards on three receptions over seven total targets. And this is from a player who accumulated 78 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps.

In short, this is nowhere near good enough. Even before you dive a bit deeper and see that Legette had a truly terrible -3 yards after catch and a catch success rate of only 14%.

As Ladd McConkey and Keon Coleman, two receivers the Panthers spurned in favor of Legette, shone over opening weekend, Carolina's second-year pass-catcher is already playing catch-up.

Bryce Young's interception was not the best throw in the world, but the effort displayed by his receiver was unacceptable. Legette also did not help his own case when the wideout seemed to forget where the sideline was on what could have been a crucial first down.

You simply cannot have a player on the field that you can't trust. Lack of confidence is a killer in the NFL at all levels.

These types of mental lapses, paired with a general pattern of underperformance, prove just how much the Panthers need more from the wide receiver. Legette isn't in any immediate danger regarding his starting role, not with Thielen now on the Minnesota Vikings and Coker on injured reserve with a quad strain. However, the leash is getting shorter with every subpar performance.

Legette is trending more towards being a bust than a valuable contributor, which is worrying. And the excuses have already worn out.

