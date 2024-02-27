10 intriguing Carolina Panthers targets to watch at 2024 NFL Combine
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Ja'Tavion Sanders
- Tight End | Texas Longhorns
The Carolina Panthers could use a dynamic pass-catching player at the tight end position. A series of failed moves since Greg Olsen's departure could make this a big priority this offseason. Although much will depend on how Dan Morgan and Dave Canales envisage the roles of Tommy Tremble and Hayden Hurst moving forward.
Ja'Tavion Sanders might not be a blocking asset immediately, but his crisp route-running and assured hands make him an interesting prospect who could be available on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Other needs could take priority at No. 33, but it's a player worth monitoring at the very least.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Troy Fautanu
- Offensive Line | Washington Huskies
Even if Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen make successful returns from injury, the Panthers need help on their offensive line. Whether this comes via free agency or the draft is unclear. But make no mistake, it must arrive in some capacity.
Troy Fautanu is another borderline first-round prospect who might be an option at No. 33 overall. He's got experience as an offensive tackle, but his skill set looks more suited to the interior once he gets to the next level. This acquisition would solidify depth at worst. At best, he could become a perennial starter at one of the guard positions long-term.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Junior Colson
- Linebacker | Michigan Wolverines
Finding linebacker depth would also be advantageous at some stage during the 2024 NFL Draft. This is the most cost-effective way to boost problem position groups. If the Panthers extend Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu, they need a cheap option despite the pending return of Shaq Thompson from a long-term injury.
Junior Colson is a little undersized, but his instincts and natural ability to make plays could be useful from a rotational role. He has a good eye for anticipation pre and post-snap. The second-level presence also has enough closing speed to reach the contact point quickly. A strong NFL Scouting Combine could see him enter second-round consideration.