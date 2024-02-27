10 intriguing Carolina Panthers targets to watch at 2024 NFL Combine
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Jordan Morgan
- Offensive Tackle | Arizona Wildcats
Much has been made of Ikem Ekwonu's sophomore struggles. The Carolina Panthers saw their star left tackle regress significantly in Year 2 of his professional career. This has led to speculation about whether it would be best to switch the former first-round pick onto the interior moving forward.
Although it's worth Ekwonu getting another chance, the Panthers need to find a contingency plan in place if this is the start of something more concerning. Jordan Morgan has the athleticism and pass-protection prowess to become a starter quickly. If he's available at No. 33 overall, those in power have a big decision to make.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Kris Jenkins Jr.
- Defensive Line | Michigan Wolverines
This would be an emotional pick for obvious reasons. Kris Jenkins Jr. is following his dad's footsteps by carving out a successful NFL career for himself. Of course, Kris Jenkins Sr. was drafted by the Panthers and played seven seasons, earning two All-Pro honors before moving to the New York Jets.
The incoming prospect is also a defensive lineman, so he's no doubt picked up some useful tips from his father. Jenkins is a powerful force and extremely athletic for a man his size. Placing him opposite Derric Brown on Carolina's 3-4 front would be a significant problem for opposing offensive lines league-wide.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Keon Coleman
- Wide Receiver | Florida State Seminoles
There seems to be a growing consensus among analysts that Keon Coleman might be taken a lot later than anticipated. The wide receiver is a physical specimen with dynamic traits. If he's available at No. 33 overall, the Panthers would think hard about making him the choice.
Coleman can help re-boost his stock during the NFL Scouting Combine. He'd be the perfect No. 1 target for quarterback Bryce Young looking at his exceptional college production at Florida State. It would be surprising if the Panthers were within touching distance of the player when push comes to shove, but he should monitored closely just in case.