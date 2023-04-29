10 prospects the Carolina Panthers must consider on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could draft Jaylon Jones
- Cornerback | Texas A&M Aggies
As stated previously, the Carolina Panthers are crying out for cornerback help. This remains the team's biggest priority above all else and should be addressed soon after Day 3 begins at No. 114 overall.
Jaylon Jones has the size, length, and athleticism to potentially make his presence felt immediately. The former Texas A&M standout isn't the quickest by any stretch, but he is a strong tackler, anticipates routes well, and has the agility to needed to make an impact in contested catch situations.
Carolina Panthers could draft JL Skinner
- Safety | Boise State Broncos
The more productive defensive backs that Ejiro Evero can utilize, the better. J.L. Skinner has impressed during the evaluation stage and could be worth taking after dropping out of the first three rounds.
Skinner is a well-rounded safety that has enough fluidity to assist as a slot cornerback if needed. He leaves his mark from a tackling aspect and was a true enforcer on the field during his time at Boise State. One for the shortlist.
Carolina Panthers could draft Jalen Redmond
- Defensive Tackle | Oklahoma Sooners
The Panthers might want to improve depth options on their defensive front with one of their final two selections. Jalen Redmond has the sort of high motor and pass-rushing prowess that could be useful that is matched by eye-popping closing burst for a man his size.
Redmond looks like an ideal fit for Carolina's 3-4 base as a defensive end. Adding some gap discipline against the run will be important during his initial transition from college to the pros, but the Panthers would have a lot to work with in this scenario.