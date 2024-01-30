10 prospects the Carolina Panthers should monitor at 2024 Senior Bowl
The pre-draft assessment stage has arrived...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Ty'Ron Hopper
- Linebacker | Missouri Tigers
Regardless of whether Frankie Luvu is extended or not, the Carolina Panthers need another young, explosive presence at the linebacker position. Especially considering Shaq Thompson is coming off a long-term injury and could be embarking on his final season with the franchise.
Ty'Ron Hopper is a ferocious hitter who can impact the game in all three phases. He's an intriguing prospect out of Missouri with outstanding physical traits. Current projections indicate he could go late on Day 2 or early on Day 3 depending on how his evaluation process goes. If the Panthers like what they see, acquiring the player is an attainable goal.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Chris Braswell
- Edge Rusher | Alabama Crimson Tide
Extending Brian Burns should be among the team's top priorities this offseason. Even so, the Panthers need another explosive edge rusher to go opposite the former first-round pick out of Florida State.
Chris Braswell might not have the lofty reputation of some Alabama pass-rushers who've entered the league, but his eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season were impressive nonetheless. The prospect's frame indicates there is room for further growth. He's going to test extremely well at various assessment events before the draft, so the Panthers would probably need to spend their pick at No. 33 on the player if he makes it that far.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Xavier Legette
- Wide Receiver | South Carolina Gamecocks
One of the biggest objectives for those in power this offseason is surrounding quarterback Bryce Young with better weapons. This is an exceptionally deep class of wide receivers set to emerge from the college ranks. Not having a first-round pick leaves the Panthers hoping for a shot at their preferred target, but a few decent options are likely to be available from No. 33 overall.
Xavier Legette is one. With 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns from 77 receptions during his final season at South Carolina, there is a lot to like. The wideout also weighed heavier and was taller than most expected at the Senior Bowl. If he backs this up by showcasing his undeniable talent, he could enter first-round consideration when push comes to shove.