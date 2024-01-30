10 prospects the Carolina Panthers should monitor at 2024 Senior Bowl
The pre-draft assessment stage has arrived...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should monitor Ben Sinnott
- Tight End | Kansas State Wildcats
Not since Greg Olsen has the Carolina Panthers boasted a legitimate difference-maker at the tight-end position. There is hope that a progressive offensive mind such as Dave Canales can enhance the influence of those already around, but they should also look for another potential option from the college ranks in pursuit of improving their fortunes.
Ben Sinnott is seen as a mid-level prospect who could become something more with further refinement. He's a major red-zone asset and a smooth route runner, using his big frame to create separation quickly. The prospect's blocking should also enable a smooth transition to the pros, although proving he can create yards after the catch remains a potential stumbling block.
Carolina Panthers should monitor Dominick Puni
- Offensive Line | Kansas Jayhawks
Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen going down with long-term injuries exposed Carolina's complete lack of depth on the offensive line interior. Again, this is something the new regime of Dave Canales and Dan Morgan must prioritize even if the aforementioned starting duo recovers fully.
Dominick Puni is an interesting prospect with the right blend of size, strength, and mobility. His run blocking is adequate, but it's pass blocking where the player excels. As a result, he's someone the Panthers should take a keen interest in throughout their evaluations
Carolina Panthers should monitor Javon Bullard
- Defensive Back | Georgia Bulldogs
An injection of youth across the secondary might be beneficial this offseason. Some established figures are out of contract and might not be retained under the new regime. Injury concerns to others highlight the need to improve depth at the very least.
Javon Bullard is a hybrid-type defensive back with a polished skill set. He's a hard hitter, excels in coverage, and can even become a big nickel presence on obvious passing downs when called upon. There is a need to bulk up and take fewer risks - he gave up notable splash plays throughout his college career at Georgia. But he's someone for Carolina's shortlist until proven otherwise.