10 roster cuts the Carolina Panthers must consider signing in 2023
The Carolina Panthers could add these names to their roster before Week 1.
By Dean Jones
Caroolina Panthers could sign Tariq Castro-Fields (CB)
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers could use an athletic cornerback to give their depth another big shot in the arm after parting ways with Stantley Thomas-Oliver III and more surprisingly, Keith Taylor Jr. If they want a long, productive presence that could fill a void on the rotation and special teams, then Tariq Castro-Fields is a name worthy of consideration.
Castro-Fields was unfortunate not to make the Washington Commanders' roster. They want him back on the practice squad according to multiple reports, but there is enough talent to suggest another team could swoop in with a better opportunity in the coming hours.
Carolina Panthers could sgn Rashard Lawrence (NT)
Another area where the Panthers have a glaring need is across their defensive line. Raequan Williams and Taylor Stallworth were both moved on, which was something of a shock when one considers those in power also waived Marquan McCall in the days leading up to final cuts.
Rashard Lawrence has had some trouble staying healthy throughout his NFL career. But this is exactly the sort of brute Carolina needs at the nose tackle position to clog up space for others in 2023 - something they don't necessarily possess on their roster currently.
Carolina Panthers could sign David Quessenberry (OT)
Releasing Cam Erving was a necessary evil. Despite his influence as a mentor and locker room leader, the Panthers just couldn't trust him when called upon and they were right to explore alternatives.
That might not be on the roster right now. Therefore, acquiring someone like David Quessenberry as a swing tackle option following his release by the Buffalo Bills is something those in power should seriously contemplate.