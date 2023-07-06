11 underrated moves the Carolina Panthers made in 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers re-signed Cam Erving
Re-signing Cam Erving was an absolute non-starter after a woeful first season with the Carolina Panthers. Thankfully for the offensive lineman and the organization, he adjusted superbly to a lesser role last time around that focused more on leadership rather than on-field production.
Erving drew widespread praise for his locker room presence and mentorship for players like Ikem Ekwonu. This was enough for the Panthers to re-sign the former first-round selection after the 2023 NFL Draft concluded to keep a semblance of continuity.
While a swing depth piece is probably the best Erving can hope for on the playing side of things, young players are sure to benefit greatly from his return. And that's always worth its weight in gold.
Carolina Panthers hired Jim Caldwell
It's been an unbelievable overhaul in terms of coaching infrastructure where the Panthers are concerned in recent months. Frank Reich came in with a sense of purpose and thanks to David Tepper's financial resources, an all-star staff was assembled heading into his opening campaign at the helm.
Although it's gone relatively overlooked compared to others, hiring Jim Caldwell as an assistant head coach was a masterstroke. There aren't many more respected figures in the league than the former Detroit Lions head coach, who'll be a key voice in game-planning and also has a strong reputation for helping young players reach their potential.
Caldwell was interviewed by the Panthers for their vacant head coaching job earlier this year. So getting him on Reich's staff represents a major coup.