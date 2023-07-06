11 underrated moves the Carolina Panthers made in 2023 offseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers let Sam Darnold walk
When Sam Darnold went on a mini-renaissance when installed into the Carolina Panthers starting lineup once again in 2022, many wondered whether it would be enough for the quarterback to get another short-term deal with the franchise. Thankfully, that was not an opinion shared by the new regime.
The Panthers had far grander plans for football's most important position. They signed veteran Andy Dalon in free agency and also traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young - someone that could be a worthy heir apparent to Cam Newton at long last.
As for Darnold, he landed on his feet thanks to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, But make no mistake, letting the former USC star walk was the right call.
Carolina Panthes hired Duce Staley
Another outstanding addition to the Panthers coaching staff this offseason, Duce Staley was granted permission by the Detroit Lions to seek employment closer to home. This will be Carolina's gain in no uncertain terms given the esteem in which their new assistant head coach is held around the league.
Staley is a high-end motivator that lives and breathes the game. He is vocal, demands exceptional standards from the players, and holds everyone to the same account - something that's already come to the fore throughout early workouts.
Don't let the surly demeanor fool you, Staley is supremely intelligent and will be a tremendous asset to head coach Frank Reich as the campaign progresses. And who knows, this might be the final destination before he earns a top job of his own in the coming years.