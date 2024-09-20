2 winners (and 3 losers) from the Carolina Panthers benching Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 1
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
Again, this one is pretty easy to figure out.
Andy Dalton is getting one more chance to prove his worth as a starting-caliber performer under center. The Carolina Panthers signed him in 2023 free agency to provide a strong mentor presence for Bryce Young during his early transition. Now, it seems as if he could get an extended run as head coach Dave Canales looks to salvage something from the campaign.
It's been a long time since Dalton started a regular-season contest. That was in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign at the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for more than 300 yards in defeat, which is something Carolina probably pointed to before agreeing on the switch.
Dalton's experienced plenty of ups and downs throughout his career. It's a difficult situation, but he's staying professional and relishing the prospect of picking this team up and hopefully providing more assured production. Anything less is going to come with severe consequences.
The ceiling is low with Dalton. Everyone around the league knows the limitations attached at this late stage of his career. The Panthers hope his previous credentials and poise are enough for progress to arrive in some capacity.
Loser No. 2
David Tepper - Carolina Panthers owner
The Panthers came out of this with their reputation in tatters. Just when it looks like things can't get much worse for the franchise, they always steep to new lows. Criticism was scathing when Bryce Young's benching was confirmed. It hasn't gone away quickly either, which piles additional pressure on head coach Dave Canales to put some stronger performances together after making such a drastic move.
David Tepper is getting the lion's share of criticism, and rightfully so. He was the twitchy owner who pressured previous general manager Scott Fitterer into mortgaging their future for the No. 1 pick in 2023. That's not speculation, it's from his mouth. He's also the man who claimed Young didn't need quality weapons around him because of his point guard qualities.
A laughable notion from someone unfit to be anywhere near an NFL operation.
This move doesn't happen without Tepper's approval at the very least. He wanted Young when speculation primarily centered on Frank Reich and others preferred C.J. Stroud. Calls to sell the team are growing, but there's no chance of that given how much money the billionaire is making. With Dan Snyder gone, he's comfortably the league's worst owner. It's not particularly close at this stage.
Still, at least Metallica is coming to town…