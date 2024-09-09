2 winners (and 5 losers) from Carolina Panthers' loss at the Saints in Week 1
By Dean Jones
Any hope and optimism surrounding the Carolina Panthers disintegrated before half-time of their Week 1 contest. They were humiliated at the New Orleans Saints, giving up 47 points and displaying almost no genuine growth despite head coach Dave Canales' hard work throughout the summer.
This was a gut check for those who thought the Panthers could make significant strides in 2024. They lacked the right quality and were unprepared for the challenges that lay ahead. If Canales was under any illusions about the size of this tough task, it should be abundantly clear right now.
Once again, the Panthers must pick themselves off the canvas and show some character. This will sting, there's no getting away from that. Showing the correct resolve heading into a tricky-looking home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 is paramount in pursuit of giving everyone associated with the franchise an extra sense of pride.
That's for the immediate future. For now, here are two winners and five losers from Carolina's cataclysmic defeat at the Caesars Superdome in Week 1.
Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' loss at the Saints
Loser No. 1
Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S
Letting Vonn Bell walk in favor of signing Jordan Fuller in free agency was a contentious issue. The Carolina Panthers went with familiarity within Ejiro Evero's scheme rather than a potentially more accomplished performer and leader. It wasn't a good start to the player's career in a different environment.
Fuller misread a support assignment early that resulted in a long touchdown pass to put veteran quarterback Derek Carr on the front foot. This was a knock to his confidence and things didn't improve much after that. It was deeply concerning, especially considering his previous knowledge of Evero's schematic demands.
The Panthers were miserable across the entire defense aside from one of two encouraging efforts. Fuller will be the first to admit things didn't go well. He's also got enough experience to ensure this is a blip rather than an ongoing trend.