2 winners (and 5 losers) from Carolina Panthers' loss at the Saints in Week 1
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 1
Eku Leota - Carolina Panthers OLB
It was hard to find any positives, in all honesty. The Carolina Panthers started slowly and couldn't pick things up en route to another pathetic performance. This has become almost synonymous with the organization since team owner David Tepper took charge. The result and lack of urgency mean it could be another rocky campaign for their long-suffering fanbase in 2024.
One could make a case for Eku Leota standing out as a shining light amid the turmoil. The edge rusher maximized his involvement to catch the eye on occasion. He finished with three tackles for loss and a sack, which was needed considering how much Jadeveon Clowney was struggling to make an impression on the opposite side.
Things weren't perfect for Leota, but he was at least displaying maximum effort and turning opportunities into plays when they arrived. He looks head and shoulders above former third-round selection D.J. Johnson. However, the Panthers must address their edge-rushing options as a matter of urgency in the coming days.
Leota's proven his worth as a rotational piece who could also assist on special teams. That's something positive to take from the contest.
Loser No. 2
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
Shy Tuttle is not a nose tackle. Let's just call this situation for what it is. There's also enough evidence to suggest he's not suited to the position despite the Panthers' insistence to keep him as the defensive line's anchor.
Hopes were high that Tuttle could bounce back from a disappointing first season with the franchise. He's got two productive 3-4 defensive ends alongside him - Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson. Sunday's game at the New Orleans Saints didn't come with any progress whatsoever.
Tuttle was pushed around and couldn't get his core base together quickly enough. New Orleans ran all over the Panthers to the tune of 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns from 39 combined touches. Not having a genuine nose tackle clogging up space on the interior remains an overlooked issue that hasn't been addressed effectively enough.
Hopefully, this will be a rude awakening for Tuttle and he responds accordingly. However, there is enough game film to suggest he might not even reach expectations at the nose tackle spot after being thrust into the position last summer.