3 ambitious goals for Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn in 2023
By Dean Jones
What are some ambitious goals that Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn can aim for during the upcoming 2023 season?
There are very few players with more pressure entering the 2023 season than Jaycee Horn. The Carolina Panthers ignored strengthening their cornerback options as a matter of urgency throughout the spring, which means that fortunes in the room are almost entirely reliant on the former first-round selection making improvements.
That might sound dramatic, but it's the truth unless someone comes from the wilderness and makes a monumental leap under Carolina's exceptional staff team. One only has to look at how the Panthers capitulated without Horn against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the reaction to his offseason injury as further evidence of his importance.
Horn is one of the best young coverage corners in the game already. But there are some concerns about durability that threaten to hinder what could be a sensational career in Carolina.
With that being said, here are three ambitious goals that Horn can aim for during the Panthers' season in 2023.
Jaycee Horn plays 17 games for the Carolina Panthers
This might seem like a minimum requirement. But for a player that's missed 18 contests over his opening two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, that's not the case.
Jaycee Horn's talent is undeniable. However, the best ability is availability and especially considering how dependent the Panthers appear to be on the one-time South Carolina stud staying in the lineup.
If Horn keeps his body fresh, avoids any soft tissue injuries when going at full speed, and gets through a full 17-game slate, then Carolina will benefit enormously. Whether it's something he can accomplish or not is another matter.