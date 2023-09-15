3 areas of improvement for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Week 2 vs. Saints
A huge occasion awaits Bryce Young on Monday Night Football.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young must improve 3rd-down efficiency
Looking at how the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are stacked up against one another, this game will be decided by fine margins. That makes it essential for Bryce Young and the offense to raise their performance levels and not be overly reliant on the defensive side of things at Bank of America Stadium.
This all starts by staying on the field. More specifically, improving their ability to keep the chains moving on third down.
Young and the Panthers converted just 35.71 percent of their third downs in Week 1. There were some mitigating circumstances in play such as poor separation from the wide receivers and relatively bland schematic concepts, but the signal-caller will be the first to tell you that he also needs to execute better in key moments.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft will have gained a tremendous amount from his opening day experience. Young is about studying, growing, and taking on board every bit of guidance offered by the coaching staff - but Frank Reich must also put his prized possession in better spots that maximize the player's skill set a little better than we witnessed at the Atlanta Falcons.
This could be Young's statement game if everything comes together during Carolina's preparations for the contest. It'll be difficult, but the signal-caller has enough talent to bounce back in the best possible way.