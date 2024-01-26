3 assistants Dave Canales could steal for his Carolina Panthers staff
The head coach is in place. Now, attention turns to his staff.
By Dean Jones
Could Dave Canales turn to some familiar faces in pursuit of molding the best Carolina Panthers coaching staff to take the team forward?
Dave Canales is starting his first official day as Carolina Panthers head coach. There is a lot of hard work ahead, but his previous working relationship with the team's president of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan should allow for a smooth transition.
One of the first objectives for Canales is forming a coaching staff. Many expect owner David Tepper to keep special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. However, the latter could state his desire to leave with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated expecting the Los Angeles Rams to make a bold bid for his services after Raheem Morris became Atlanta Falcons head coach.
Canales could look to both his previous employers - the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks - for potential additions. Considering Pete Carroll is no longer around and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron went to the Chicago Bears, the NFC West team's uncertainty could be something to exploit.
With this in mind, here are three assistants that Canales should consider bringing with him this offseason.
Carolina Panthers could steal Andy Dickerson
It's hard to envisage a scenario where offensive line coach James Campen is kept on under his third Carolina Panthers head coach. To be honest, one has to question whether the experienced figure wants to stay with the franchise after witnessing so much turmoil.
If the coach and player go their separate ways as expected, Dave Canales could try and tempt Andy Dickerson from the Seattle Seahawks, who were top-10 in sacks allowed per game this season. He's got bags of experience at the collegiate and NFL levels. He's got knowledge on both sides of the football. He's also recently interviewed for the vacant offensive coordinator position with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dickerson is exactly the sort of coach Carolina needs for its offensive line. Giving him increased responsibilities in an assistant head coach capacity might sweeten the pot, but there appears to be interest in his services elsewhere.