3 attainable Carolina Panthers objectives during the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers must add a talented CB
Ignoring the cornerback position throughout an eventful offseason so far is telling. Maybe the Carolina Panthers trust their current options. Maybe they want to wait for a little extra value. Or maybe, they are looking to secure the services of one of the high-end prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
Relying on those already on the roster would be a major gamble. Health concerns and indifferent production indicate alternatives need to be sought, especially if new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wants to boost his head coaching credentials ahead of the 2024 cycle.
Fortunately for the Panthers, this is a top-heavy draft at the position. Barring an extraordinary run on defensive backs early, there should be a few intriguing options available at No. 39 overall that cannot be overlooked.
The likes of Garrett Williams, Emmanuel Forbes, and Cam Smith might be around at this juncture. One cannot dismiss the possibility of players like Kelee Ringo or Deonte Banks dropping this far down the pecking order either.
Of all the remaining needs besides quarterback, the cornerback conundrum should arguably be the biggest priority. The pass-happy nature of the modern-day NFL dictates more is required and looking at the current state of affairs, the group is going to be far too reliant on Jaycee Horn unless Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson make whopping strides under Evero's outstanding guidance.