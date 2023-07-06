3 best partnerships on the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu - Carolina Panthers LBs
The Carolina Panthers have prided themselves on exceptional linebacking production throughout franchise history. While that was lost in the immediate aftermath of Luke Kuechly's retirement, there were signs of life over the second half of 2022 and more might be on the way within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense.
It'll take some significant adjustments. But with an inside tandem of Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu, the recipe for success is there for all to see if everyone gets on board with a new, expansive scheme.
Thompson agreed to restructure and extend his deal to remain around, which will be an outstanding benefit to Carolina at an important period of change. Putting the experienced veteran next to an explosive difference-maker like Luvu comes with untold potential given how their respective skills can mesh well under Evero's guidance.
Expect to see Thompson and Luvu flying around the field with almost reckless abandon. Both players have the ability to inspire those around them, so a strong start from Carolina's second-level duo can have a ripple effect on the entire defense with some early momentum.
The Panthers are expecting big things from this particular pairing. If certain targets are met, then it's all systems go for a young defensive unit that looks right on the cusp of greatness.