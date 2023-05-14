3 biggest tests for Bryce Young on Carolina Panthers 2023 schedule
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 2 (MNF)
Bryce Young may not start Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. But I have no doubt in my mind that he’ll have the reins to the offense by Week 2 for a Monday Night date with the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints have improved their team this offseason and, on paper, field one of the better defenses in the NFL. This will be Young’s first test because not only will it potentially be his first start, but also his primetime debut where the lights are brightest.
Back-to-back divisional tests this early in the season could prove to be extremely pivotal for the Carolina Panthers. It will also give us a first look at how Young will play against the teams he will compete against most over the course of his career.
New Orleans was unable to come away with a win against the Panthers last season across two games, so they will be playing with extra fuel to the fire. In fact, Carolina owns three of the past four wins in the series.
The former Heisman Trophy winner is no stranger to primetime games. Young played the majority of his career at Alabama as a top-ranked team including an SEC Championship victory and a college football playoff appearance.
Young can make a statement very early in his first home start. There is no doubt that the Panthers will look to help their rookie earn a win on the national stage.
Plus, the added limelight of a Monday night game where all eyes will be tuned in gives Young and the Panthers an early feel of national media attention. Something that the team hasn’t experienced much under the previous regime.