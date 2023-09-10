3 bold Bryce Young predictions for Carolina Panthers at Falcons in Week 1
Bryce Young finally makes his long-awaited competitive NFL debut this afternoon.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young leads game-winning drive in 4th quarter
One of the biggest reasons why every quarterback that came after Cam Newton failed to meet expectations was their inability to come through in the clutch. Time and time again we saw the likes of Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, Baker Mayfield, and P.J. Walker fluff their lines with the spotlight glaring, which led those in power to a daring surge up the draft order for Bryce Young.
Asking Young to immediately come in and display the clutch gene is a lot, in all honesty. However, this is a moment he's been preparing for since emerging as a high school phenom in Southern California, so it couldn't be dismissed entirely.
This looks like a game that could be decided by fine margins. Therefore, the difference is going to be which quarterback comes through when all the chips get pushed into the middle.
Desmond Ridder has concerns on his shoulders after an underwhelming time under center as a rookie. Much will depend on how the Carolina Panthers' defense looks under Ejiro Evero, but the prospect of Young outperforming the home signal-caller is entirely plausible looking at their respective skill sets.
If Young gets the chance to lead Carolina on a game-winning drive, it's exactly the sort of statement he's looking for. And don't let the polite demeanor fool you - this is a cold-blooded killer between the white lines who almost always produces the goods when it matters most.