3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Titans in Week 12
Time to go bold...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers win
The Carolina Panthers simply winning a football game being a bold prediction is reflective of the times. This is not a good football team overall, with just a solitary success against the Houston Texans to show for their efforts after offseason predictions of winning the NFC South and making a postseason impression.
Frank Reich remains focused on taking things one game at a time as speculation rises about his future beyond the current campaign. Securing victory at the Tennessee Titans would keep the wolves from his door for another week, but much more is needed to convince team owner David Tepper he's worthy of another season at the helm.
Tennessee can be beaten - they've lost seven times this season themselves. However, Mike Vrabel's men are 3-1 on home soil, which means they are an extremely tough obstacle to overcome with their passionate support cheering them on.
Most sportsbooks have the Panthers as 4.0-point underdogs for the clash. This is a fair reflection, but with nothing much to lose aside from more pride, it might provide Carolina with an extra sense of freedom to perform well.
Who knows, maybe a road win when many are writing them off could provide the springboard to better fortunes over Carolina's final 2023 engagements. Or it might all go horribly wrong yet again.
One can only hope it's the former and not the latter.