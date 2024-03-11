3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions in 2024 free agency
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers lose Frankie Luvu
It seems surprising that the Carolina Panthers haven't worked out a new deal as yet with Frankie Luvu. This is playing with fire in no uncertain terms heading into the legal tampering period.
Luvu's impact as a starting linebacker over the last two years has been exemplary. His instincts, ability to factor in all phases, and supreme leadership saw him quickly emerge into an integral part of the team's defensive plans. With coordinator Ejiro Evero deciding to stick around under new head coach Dave Canales, all signs point to the former Washington State star getting a longer financial commitment.
Hopefully, this will still be the case. Letting someone with Luvu's influence walk sends out the wrong message. But there are plenty of holes to fill and not much money to go around, so nothing can be said with any guarantee.
The incredible consistency Luvu demonstrated won't have gone unnoticed by those around the league. His representatives might see plenty of interest come their way once legal tampering begins - if it hasn't already. Carolina needs to make a concerted effort to extend their best second-level presence, but a tempting offer from a team with better chances of contending might swing the pendulum.
If Luvu departs, it will leave a gaping hole. Letting good players leave became a concerning trend under the previous regime. But unless there's a gentlemen's agreement or something gets confirmed in the coming hours, the linebacker will be free to speak with other interested parties.
And that's bad news for the Panthers.