3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions in 2024 free agency
Time to go bold...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers bring in veteran QB, trade Andy Dalton
All the talk has been on what the Carolina Panthers are going to do for Bryce Young this offseason. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft went through some severe turmoil in a disastrous situation. There were coaching clashes about how best to use his skill set and the players around him weren't up to the required standard.
That has to change in the weeks and months ahead. What hasn't been discussed much is what happens below Young on Carolina's quarterback depth chart.
Andy Dalton is the team's current No. 2. He impressed during his only on-field outing against the Seattle Seahawks. His role as a mentor to Young also came in for praise during a difficult campaign for all involved.
Dalton is under contract next season and could stay around. However, there's also a chance Dave Canales wants a signal-caller better suited to his scheme when push comes to shove. Perhaps someone like Drew Lock - who worked with the coach on the Seahawks - would be seen as a better option at this juncture.
If this scenario comes to fruition, the Panthers will begin taking calls regarding a potential trade for Dalton. He's one of the league's most dependable backups even at this late stage of his career. This would also provide the Panthers with another draft pick to strengthen elsewhere.
Buckle up, it's going to be an eventful ride.