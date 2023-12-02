3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Buccaneers in Week 13
Time to go bold as the Carolina Panthers embark on a new coaching era...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers gain 120+ rushing yards
Frank Reich's firing could see a shift in offensive dynamic for the Carolina Panthers. Things had become stagnant and the schematic concepts were outdated, so playing to the strengths of those within the locker room represents the best course of action moving forward.
It's clear the zone-blocking wasn't something most on the offensive line relished. Adopting more power run concepts would be a good place to start, especially considering they'll be up against one of the best interior defensive linemen around in Vita Vea.
The likes of Ikem Ekwonu and Bradley Bozeman thrived when tasked with power-blocking responsibilities last season. Something that could bear fruit again despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boasting one of the league's most prolific run defenses.
Tampa Bay will be without the gifted linebacking tandem of Devin White and Lavonte David through injury, which helps Carolina's cause tremendously. Implementing more run-pass options could also keep the Buccaneers' defense guessing, which is something Reich reportedly refused to deploy despite how much it would have benefitted Bryce Young.
The Buccaneers are conceding 95.9 yards per game on the ground. If the Panthers could get 120 rushing yards or more, that would be a tremendous achievement in the circumstances.