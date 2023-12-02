3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Buccaneers in Week 13
Time to go bold as the Carolina Panthers embark on a new coaching era...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young throws 2 TDs and no INTs
Bryce Young is being impacted by the complete dysfunction the Carolina Panthers have once again portrayed this season. He's lost his first head coach and quarterbacks coach this week, but a fresh set of eyes and ideas could be enough to finish the campaign strongly.
Young's flashed moments of real quality this season. Those already writing off the signal-caller could be made to look extremely foolish if the Panthers surround the No. 1 pick with better weapons and protection, which might have to wait until the 2024 offseason given just six games are remaining.
There are some ways Chris Tabor and Thomas Brown can help Young. As previously mentioned, implementing more run-pass concepts and focusing firmly on establishing the run behind power blocking schemes would assist greatly. This could also open things up over the middle and downfield.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are abysmal against the pass. They are conceding a whopping 267.8 yards per game on average, so this represents a tremendous opportunity for Young to have his long-awaited statement game.
Of course, the status quo on offense could remain. A coaching change like this normally provides a spark, which is what the Panthers will be hoping for where Young is concerned.