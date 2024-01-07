3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Buccaneers in Week 18
Time to go bold...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young throws for 250 yards and 2 TDs
Bryce Young surviving the season without suffering serious injury behind a pathetic offensive line is the biggest positive the Carolina Panthers can take from his rookie campaign. It's not gone according to plan. The mitigating circumstances are glaring, which impacted the No. 1 pick's confidence levels and ability to hit the ground running.
Young knows his distribution hasn't been good enough. Not many quarterbacks would thrive in this environment. But the flashes demonstrated by the former Alabama star suggest he could be special if the Panthers surround him with the right coaches and playing personnel.
Despite increasing calls to take Young out of the firing line, interim head coach Chris Tabor isn't planning to sit the signal-caller in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is a good opportunity to finish on a positive note versus the league's worst pass defense.
Tampa Bay is conceding an average of 260.3 yards per game through the air. This shouldn't go unnoticed by Thomas Brown as part of his offensive game-planning. Airing it out early and often can get Young into a good enough rhythm and potentially secure an upset win to round off the campaign.
Considering Young is averaging just 185.5 passing yards per game this season, nobody could guarantee bigger numbers. We'll ride it out with the signal-caller - more than 250 yards and two touchdowns for the Heisman Trophy winner is our final bold prediction.