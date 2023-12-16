3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Falcons in Week 15
Time to go bold...
By Dean Jones
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they go in search of their first divisional triumph of the campaign versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.
The Carolina Panthers are 0-4 from their NFC South games up to now. They have two more contests within the division - both on home turf - in an attempt to avoid the embarrassment of getting swept. Whether there is enough belief in the locker room to change this narrative is the million-dollar question.
It's a complete mess on and off the field. Carolina's impressive season defensively is being completely negated by circumstances elsewhere. These include woeful offensive efficiency and reported behind-the-scenes backstabbing as influential figures pander to their meddling owner David Tepper.
There are four games left before attention turns to another eventful offseason. Most fans are already looking ahead. But for the players, these remaining contests are the last chance to leave a good impression before their respective fates are decided.
It'll be another intriguing afternoon. Here are three bold predictions for the Week 15 clash.
Carolina Panthers gain four sacks
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers' defense is performing well in difficult circumstances. Ejiro Evero is doing his head coaching chances the world of good despite the team's dismal record. Something that shouldn't be going unnoticed by David Tepper as he gets set to devise another shortlist of possibilities to replace Frank Reich.
Gaining pressure on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is the key to this game. The second-year player is shaky at best under duress. Creating havoc and pouncing on sack opportunities will provide the Panthers with a solid foundation from which to build.
The Falcons are giving up 2.8 sacks per game on average this season. Their offensive line does lack consistency on occasion, but the Panthers aren't exactly blessed with explosive pass-rushers - ranking No. 32 in sacks per game with 1.5.