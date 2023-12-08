3 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Saints in Week 14
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn gains a pick-six
Jaycee Horn made his long-awaited comeback in Week 13 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The stud cornerback had been missing since the opening weekend after tearing his hamstring, which required surgery and significant rehabilitation before becoming officially cleared to participate.
Horn was on a snap count as the Carolina Panthers looked to bring him along slowly. The coaching staff is also erring on the side of caution in practice this week, but interim head coach Chris Tabor expected the former first-round pick to play more versus the New Orleans Saints.
Whether it's Jameis Winston or Derek Carr under center, both are susceptible to turnover opportunities under pressure. The Panthers haven't been able to generate much of that this season, but a chance or two is likely to arrive if Ejiro Evero's defense forces the game into the quarterback's hands by shutting down running back Alvin Kamara.
The South Carolina product is making up for more lost time. There's also a big upcoming decision regarding Horn's fifth-year option, so the need to put out good tape over the next five games is there for all to see.
If Horn can snag an interception in this one and take it to the house, it'll be a huge confidence boost for the player. A pick-six would also swing some much-needed momentum in Carolina's favor.