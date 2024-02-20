3 bold trades Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan should consider in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need help. And they need it now.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could trade for Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for some roster alterations after narrowly missing out on another Super Bowl. They have one more season of Brock Purdy's seventh-round rookie deal left before the quarterback is eligible for a more lucrative extension. In short, the chickens are coming home to roost.
They have an abundance of veterans earning significant dollars. This means there could be an odd man out to salvage some financial flexibility moving forward. Brandon Aiyuk might be that guy.
There is growing speculation linking Aiyuk with a move away from San Francisco. The wide receiver is an exceptional playmaker entering his prime. Considering the money he'll likely demand on his next deal, the Niners could decide to cut their losses and attempt to maximize trade compensation heading into the final year of his deal.
If the Niners begin taking calls for Aiyuk, the Panthers should throw their hat in the ring. They might not have the resources to pull it off - especially if his contract demands are bordering on resetting the market - but inquiring is the minimum requirement from Dan Morgan's perspective for one of the league's best young wideouts.
While some fans are wary about parting ways with draft capital, Aiyuk is a proven commodity with his best years ahead. He is exactly the sort of legitimate WR1 that quarterback Bryce Young needs.