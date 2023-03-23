3 bold trades for the Carolina Panthers to secure DeAndre Hopkins in 2023
Carolina Panthers trade offer No. 1
Despite missing the early part of 2022 through suspension, DeAndre Hopkins remains a top-level performer. His credentials are among the best in recent memory at the wide receiver position and the Carolina Panthers would be getting a sure thing rather than taking their chances on an exciting draft prospect.
Looking at the current state of affairs around the league, the Arizona Cardinals could potentially accept a high-end second-round selection or something similar. However, the Panthers would likely want them to also take on part of the financial burden next season with Hopkins set to count a whopping $29.98 million against the cap in 2023.
Players with the credentials Hopkins brings to the table don't become available every day. Therefore, offering the No. 39 overall selection in return for the wideout, No. 213 overall, and 65 percent of the salary seems like a win-win for all parties.
Carolina doesn't have a pick outside the first five rounds during the upcoming draft. Having a sixth-rounder allows general manager Scott Fitterer to potentially find another diamond in the rough to bolster depth.
Giving up the No. 39 overall selection is risky - especially considering there are only 31 first-round picks this year after the Miami Dolphins were forced to forfeit theirs. But if Hopkins continues his outstanding production, it's worth the sacrifice.