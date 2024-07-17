3 bombshell trade packages for Carolina Panthers to land Brandon Aiyuk
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers trade offer No. 2
One of the biggest reasons why the San Francisco 49ers aren't entertaining the thought of trading Brandon Aiyuk - aside from his undoubted talent - centers on their win-now mentality. They are all in on another Super Bowl tilt next season before things get more complicated. The wide receiver remains a huge part of their plans. Losing him at this stage with nothing other than draft picks to show for it is detrimental to their hopes.
If the Niners were faced with no option other than to move Aiyuk, they might be looking for a player or two in return to go along with draft capital. The Carolina Panthers could help in that regard depending on what San Francisco requires from this hypothetical negotiation.
Giving up a second-round selection is almost a necessity. Depending on how the Niners view both, throwing Adam Thielen and Terrace Marshall Jr. into the mix could sweeten the pot. Neither brings the explosive threat of Aiyuk, but they might be able to plug the gap in the short term.
Thielen went over 1,000 receiving yards last season and became quarterback Bryce Young's only trusted target in the passing game. He's focused on helping the Panthers get out of their slump, but the former undrafted free agent would jump at the chance of landing on a contender at this late stage of his career.
Marshall handed in a trade request last season as frustrations regarding a lack of involvement boiled over. He's still around and looking to fight for his spot in a contract year, but he's currently behind the likes of Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Thielen, and Jonathan Mingo in the pecking order.
The physical tools haven't been in question where Marshall is concerned, it's putting everything together more consistently that represents the biggest stumbling block. Moving to San Francisco would give him a new lease of life. But again, it seems like a long shot.