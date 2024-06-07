3 Carolina Panthers already benefitting from Dave Canales' presence
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Other factors led to Dave Canales becoming head coach. None were more important to the Carolina Panthers than the development of Bryce Young.
The quarterback was dealt a bad hand last season. Despite those on the outside looking in seeing the Panthers as the perfect place for a rookie signal-caller to flourish, it was a complete mess.
The supporting cast around Young wasn't up to the required standard. Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's offensive scheme and play-calling flip-flops had a detrimental impact. Carolina's all-star coaching staff couldn't get on the same page regarding his growth. It was a recipe for disaster.
Young wasn't without blame, but he could only do so much. Now, the onus is on Canales to work his magic on the Heisman Trophy winner in pursuit of better fortunes moving forward.
Canales' reputation with quarterbacks precedes him.
He was part of the staff that propelled Russell Wilson from undersized draft prospect to superstardom. The progressive thinker was also largely responsible for rejuvenating the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. Both signal-callers were almost down and out. With Canales' help, they managed a career renaissance and earned lucrative contract extensions.
Carolina's new man at the helm doesn't believe there is too much to fix with Young. There's been an emphasis on footwork and getting the football out quicker throughout early workouts. The former Alabama star is responding well to improved coaching methods and already looks to have rid himself of some technical flaws that blighted his first season in a professional environment.
It'll be interesting to see how things unfold as the summer goes on. Things will get more intense when the pads are donned. There's also the small matter of joint practices and preseason games to get through before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints arrives.
If Young can blossom heading into competitive games - which looks entirely possible looking at his initial growth under Canales - it would be a big shock if the No. 1 pick in 2023 didn't bounce back next time around.