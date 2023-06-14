3 Carolina Panthers backups who could become starters in 2023
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
After the Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears as part of the package that secured quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall, a revamp within the wide receiver room was almost guaranteed. Something those in power managed to accomplish with shrewd free-agent signings and spending their second-round selection on Jonathan Mingo.
Mingo was a fast riser during the pre-draft cycle, with good reason. His physical profile is in keeping with Ole Miss wideouts who've attained phenomenal NFL success in recent years, which is something the Panthers are banking on from their No. 39 overall pick in 2023.
There are no matters away from the gridiron representing a distraction after Mingo signed his rookie deal on Tuesday. He'll likely start behind the likes of Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall Jr., and D.J. Chark on the depth chart, but it would be a huge surprise if this stood pat throughout the entire season.
The first-year pro is already developing a decent rapport with Young. He's also reportedly impressed the coaching staff during early offseason workouts - two things that could mean a solid share of targets as a rookie.
How Mingo copes with the pressure will tell us plenty about what to expect from the physical pass-catcher moving forward. Expecting too much immediately is asking for trouble, but there's nothing to suggest he cannot put together a decent year.