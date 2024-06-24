3 Carolina Panthers who could lose their starting job to rookies in 2024
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Much like the situation with Tommy Tremble, the impact made by Chuba Hubbard over early workouts came in for significant praise. Dave Canales highlighted leadership and setting the tone with maximum effort in practice as reasons for optimism surrounding the running back. This is in keeping with the attitude he's displayed since entering the league as a fourth-round selection in 2021.
Hubbard has become known for seizing the moment and grasping opportunities over the last three years. Things didn't go according to plan as a rookie. It's been nothing but positive after that.
The former Oklahoma State star emerged as an integral part of the team's offensive strategy last season once Miles Sanders went down. Hubbard looked assured in all phases and improved as a blocker in pass protection. He went over 1,100 all-purpose yards and looked like someone who could become a long-term lead presence in the backfield alongside quarterback Bryce Young.
This was positive for Hubbard. However, it didn't stop the Panthers from identifying another promising running back as a high-priority target during the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Panthers traded up to acquire Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall. He's recovering from a torn ACL right now, but Canales is confident that the former Texas star can participate at some stage during Carolina's training camp with a view to immediate involvement.
Canales and his staff will err on the side of caution with Brooks initially. At the same time, they didn't strike with supreme conviction to bring him into the fold without harboring lofty expectations about his involvement.
It's another obstacle for Hubbard to overcome. Nothing new to the player throughout his time in the league, so he'll be well prepared to make a go of things in a contract year and leave no doubt as to his importance moving forward.
If Hubbard cannot, then it won't be long before Brooks assumes lead-back duties.