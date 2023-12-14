3 Carolina Panthers entering the last chance saloon over final four games of 2023
It's time to put up or shut up for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players are entering the last chance saloon over their final four games of a frustrating 2023 campaign?
Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers might be embarking on an era of stability, big changes are on the horizon yet again. Head coach Frank Reich and two of his trusted coaches are gone. Chris Tabor is manning the job as interim, but his chances of securing the position permanently are remote. The team that boldly claimed postseason football was within reach has one win from 13 contests.
David Tepper is coming under fire for his suspect decisions and creating a toxic working atmosphere on the football side. The billionaire can point to his economic impact and the increased usage of the team's stadium all he likes. Winning is all that matters to a fanbase starved of genuine success since Jerry Richardson relinquished ownership.
Coaches and players alike are nervously looking over their shoulders. Aside from an established few, nobody is safe. New appointments bring fresh perceptions. Whether Tepper can pick the right guy is the million-dollar question.
With that being said, here are three Panthers players entering the last chance saloon over their final four games of 2023.
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers offensive line is conceding constant pressure. It's gotten gradually worse throughout the campaign and is making things extremely difficult for rookie quarterback Bryce Young during his turbulent first season in a professional environment.
Cade Mays was announced as the starting left guard in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. How many more chances the interior presence is going to get remains to be seen. One could make a strong case for this being his last opportunity looking at how things have gone this season.
Mays is cheap, so keeping him around under the new regime as a backup cannot be dismissed. But the former sixth-round pick out of Tennessee needs to maximize every rep coming his way over Carolina's remaining regular season engagements.